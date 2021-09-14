Tigers' Jose Cisnero Suffers Elbow Injury, Needs 8 Stitches After Slipping on Stairs

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero required eight stitches in his right elbow after he slipped on the stairs in his home, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

"The before and after picture were both awful," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday. "He's doing better today. He's in some obvious pain and can't really do much for the next few days. Not a text you like getting (from athletic trainer Doug Teter) on an off day, and certainly not with Jose, who has done such a great job this year at the back end."

Detroit placed the right-hander on the 10-day injured list and recalled pitcher Jason Foley from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.

Cisnero has been a solid contributor for the back end of the bullpen this season and has a 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 61.2 innings. He was also impressive during the shortened 2020 campaign and posted a 3.03 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, which were both career-best marks.

Prior to the injury, Cisnero hit something of a rough patch on the mound and allowed a combined seven earned runs in two appearances and one total inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Detroit is playing out the string at this point of the season with a 68-76 record. It is in third place in the American League Central and 12 games out of the final wild-card spot.

With that as the backdrop, the Tigers likely won't look to rush Cisnero back until he is completely ready. There is no playoff push to return to, and he struggled in his last two outings during a season that has seen him throw a career-high in innings.

Next up for the Tigers is a two-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers starting Tuesday.