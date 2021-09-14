Report: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Could Emerge as USC Head Coach Candidate

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be a target for USC in its head coaching search, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bieniemy was a star at Colorado but attended high school in Southern California. Schefter reported he has indicated privately that leading the Trojans is "one of the only college jobs that might interest him."

USC is looking for a new coach after firing Clay Helton on Monday in the wake of a 42-28 loss to Stanford. Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel listed off a pool of candidates who could potentially succeed Helton, though Bieniemy was absent from the group:

Despite being the architect for the NFL's most explosive offense, the 52-year-old has yet to get the opportunity to coach his own team in the league. Many have used him as an example of the difficulty Black coaches face being hired as head coaches.

"I think it’s discouraging, to say the least," said Bieniemy’s agent, Brian Levy, to Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor in January 2020. "We’re really trying to find out what the standard is, and every year the standard changes. We’re just trying to swim against the current."

Schefter reported in February 2020 that Colorado contacted Bieniemy about his interest in leading the program after Mel Tucker was hired by Michigan State, but he withdrew from consideration shortly thereafter.

Because of his profile, Bieniemy would be an excellent hire. Prior to joining Kansas City, he made stops at Colorado and UCLA, eventually serving as the Buffaloes offensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012.

However, the Associated Press' Ralph D. Russo questioned whether the timeline makes sense for the Trojans given how long they'd have to wait before they could make this move official:

Bieniemy's desire to be a college head coach is unclear as well, especially if USC is expecting the replacement for Helton to stick around for the long haul. Bohn may not want a coach whom he fears could bolt in a few years for the NFL that would put the Trojans right back at square one.