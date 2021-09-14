OSU's Ryan Day on Defensive Effort Under Kerry Coombs: 'It's Not What We Expect'

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs' seat just went from hot to on fire.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day laid bare to reporters Tuesday his disappointment with the team's defensive effort, shining a bright spotlight on the lack of production from Coombs' unit.

"When you look at the results over the last couple games and then coming off last year, it's not what we expect here," Day told reporters.

Day said he's had conversations with the defensive staff since Saturday's 35-28 loss to Oregon and would not commit to Coombs remaining the defensive play-caller moving forward.

"Honest. I wouldn't say they're uncomfortable. They're real. ... I have no problem having those kinds of conversations. It's pretty simple, to see what needs to get fixed," Day said of the discussions.

The Buckeyes have given up 472 yards and five touchdowns on the ground through their first two games. Oregon's CJ Verdell scampered for 161 yards and two touchdowns for the Ducks on Saturday, with Ohio State never leading the game despite entering as 14.5-point favorites.

Coombs is in his second season at Ohio State. He was the co-defensive coordinator with Greg Mattison in 2020 and took over full-time duties after Mattison's retirement. The veteran coach is in his second stint at Ohio State, having previously served as cornerbacks coach and assistant defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer from 2012 to 2017.

A former longtime Ohio high school football coach, this is Coombs' first run at being a solo defensive coordinator.