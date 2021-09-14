Report: Mariners' T-Mobile Park Selected to Host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

MLB is taking the 2023 All-Star Game to the Pacific Northwest, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

T-Mobile Park in Seattle will reportedly stage the event in two years' time, having last served as host in 2001. That game is remembered in large part for Cal Ripken Jr.'s third-inning home run in his final All-Star Game.

Passan also noted how 2001 was the last time the Mariners made the MLB playoffs, showing how few games of great significance T-Mobile Park has seen in the years since. Seattle is two games back in the race for the final wild-card spot in the American League, so the franchise's lengthy postseason drought could come to an end.

The 2023 edition will be the third time the Mariners have welcomed the Midsummer Classic to their home stadium. The Kingdome was the venue for the 1979 MLB All-Star Game.

The American and National Leagues split the first two games in Seattle. Ron Guidry walked Lee Mazzilli to score what proved to be the decisive run in a 7-6 victory for the NL in 1979. Ripken's home run then powered the AL to a 4-1 win.

Recent history favors the Junior Circuit to claim the rubber match at T-Mobile Park since it's riding an eight-game winning streak.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Before heading to Seattle, the All-Star Game will stop at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Dodgers were originally supposed to host the 2020 All-Star Game, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.