WWE's Becky Lynch Says She Hopes to be 'Bigger' and 'Better' Than The Rock

Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Having made her return to WWE, Becky Lynch has set the modest goals of achieving "world domination" and surpassing one of wrestling's biggest legends.

"I hope I can be bigger than The Rock and better than The Rock," she said in an interview with the New York Daily News' Kate Feldman. "The Rock is a good friend. The Rock is a great friend."

"But I'm on a different path and I'm different than The Rock and I'm not trying to be the next anybody. I'm the first Becky Lynch."

Nobody in WWE history has been a bigger crossover star than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and he had already built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume in the ring before he went into acting. It's difficult to envision anybody on the active roster becoming "bigger than The Rock."

Having said that, Lynch has already assembled quite the list of accolades.

She was part of the first women's match ever to main-event WrestleMania in 2019. She's a five-time women's champion and once held the Raw women's title for 398 days. And that championship run coincided with her ascendance as one of the hottest wrestlers in the company.

Given her age, 34, Lynch could plausibly assert herself as on par with The Rock in terms of what she meant to wrestling and what she contributed during her time in the business.