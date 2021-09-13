X

    Big E 'Intends' to Cash in MITB Briefcase for WWE Championship Match on Raw

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 13, 2021

    After weeks of teases—mostly in the form of torturing Paul Heyman backstage on SmackDown—Big E is ready to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

    On Raw.

    Big E announced he plans to cash in his MITB briefcase Monday on Raw in a tweet sent out hours before the event.

    Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE

    Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion.

