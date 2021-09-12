AP College Football Poll 2021: Complete Week 3 Rankings Revealed

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama and Georgia remain the nation's top teams in the latest Associated Press poll, but there's a new team sitting at No. 3.

Oklahoma ascended to the third spot after Ohio State's 35-28 loss to Oregon on Saturday, with Oregon and Iowa sliding into the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Here is a look at the entire Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oklahoma

4. Oregon

5. Iowa

6. Clemson

7. Texas A&M

8. Cincinnati

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. Florida

12. Notre Dame

13. UCLA

14. Iowa State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Ole Miss

18. Wisconsin

19. Arizona State

20. Arkansas

21. North Carolina

22. Auburn

23. BYU

24. Miami

25. Michigan

Ohio State fell six spots to No. 9 after dropping the home nailbiter to Oregon. CJ Verdell rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 34 yards and a score as a pass-catcher to put himself firmly in the Heisman conversation.

"We saw the Minnesota running back was having a good game, and we wanted to do the same thing," Verdell told reporters after the game.

The Big Ten was the victor in Week 2's other battle between Top 10 teams, with Iowa turning in a dominant defensive effort in a 27-17 win over rival Iowa State. The Hawkeyes forced four turnovers, including a six-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Jack Campbell. Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy threw three interceptions before being replaced by Hunter Dekkers in the fourth quarter.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Somewhere along the line, I have failed this team to be prepared for this moment," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell told reporters. "I think the lack of execution really falls on my shoulders."

The biggest upsets of the week saw former national powerhouses USC and Texas continue on their respective roads to relative irrelevance.

USC came out flat and trailed 42-13 before losing 42-28 to Stanford, which was coming off an ugly loss to Kansas State. Texas got a hard preview of what's to come in the SEC with a 40-21 loss to Arkansas in which the Razorbacks ran for 333 yards.

"This was not a performance I was anticipating," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters. "But we'll find out about ourselves and what we're made of because I really believe this one game's not going to define us. But we've got work to do, that's for sure."

Arkansas moved into the Top 25 at No. 20, one of three new teams joining the rankings. No. 23 BYU and No. 25 Michigan also joined the Top 25.