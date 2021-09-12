X

    Amway College Football Poll 2021: Complete Week 3 Rankings Revealed

    September 12, 2021

    Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    An upset-filled weekend led to a shakeup of the Amway Coaches Poll heading into Week 3 of the college football season.

    Alabama and Georgia cruised to victories over much weaker opponents, but Ohio State suffered a rare regular-season loss to Oregon on Saturday, while Iowa topped Iowa State in a top-10 rivalry matchup.

    Coaches Poll

    1. Alabama

    2. Georgia

    3. Oklahoma

    4. Oregon

    5. Texas A&M

    6. Clemson

    7. Iowa

    8. Cincinnati

    9. Florida

    10. Notre Dame

    11. Ohio State

    12. Penn State

    13. UCLA

    14. Iowa State

    15. Virginia Tech

    16. Mississippi

    17. Wisconsin

    18. Coastal Carolina

    19. North Carolina

    20. Auburn

    21. Arizona State

    22. Oklahoma State

    23. BYU

    24. Arkansas

    25. Michigan

    No game played a bigger factor in the rankings than Ohio State against Oregon.

    The Buckeyes have been cruising through to the postseason in recent years, with the last regular-season loss coming in 2018, when Urban Meyer was still the head coach. Oregon changed that with a 35-28 road upset in Columbus.

    Running back CJ Verdell was the biggest star of the game with a three-touchdown effort for the Ducks:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CJ Verdell breaks loose for his second TD of the day 💨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFBONFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Wf9itLmzag">pic.twitter.com/Wf9itLmzag</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    <a href="https://twitter.com/Cjverdell_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cjverdell_</a> with his THIRD TD of the game 🔥 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFBONFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/x2wGfq19o4">pic.twitter.com/x2wGfq19o4</a>

    CJ Stroud totaled 484 passing yards for Ohio State, but a late interception helped seal the loss as the Buckeyes dropped from No. 3 to No. 11 in the latest ranking.

    Oregon moved up seven spots to No. 4.

    Iowa was also a big riser to No. 7 after a 27-17 win over Iowa State. The Hawkeyes had only 173 yards of total offense but won the turnover battle 4-0.

    "First and foremost, I'll give credit to Iowa, especially defensively," Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said after the game. "Made some great plays on the ball, which you saw even last week from them. And those were debilitating to us in terms of really what we wanted to do and tried to do in the football game."

    Notre Dame dropped to 10th in the poll after a second straight narrow victory. The Fighting Irish escaped an upset bid from Toledo, winning 32-29 as Jack Coan threw a game-winning touchdown with just 1:09 left on the clock.

    With two games decided by just three points apiece, Notre Dame is fortunate to be 2-0 to start the season.

    USC and Texas weren't able to avoid upsets Saturday as both lost by double digits.

    Arkansas earned a 40-21 win over Texas, trolling the future SEC member afterward:

    Arkansas Razorback Football @RazorbackFB

    Welcome to the league. <a href="https://t.co/kQX4b1sPWG">pic.twitter.com/kQX4b1sPWG</a>

    Stanford knocked off USC with a 42-28 victory behind a three-touchdown effort (two passing, one rushing) from quarterback Tanner McKee.

    BYU also impressed with a 26-17 win over Utah, knocking the Utes out of the Top 25 in the process. 

