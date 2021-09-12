X

    Video: Yankees, Mets Unite to Show 'One Unified New York' on Anniversary of 9/11

    The New York Yankees and New York Mets stood in solidarity before Saturday's game between the teams on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

    Joe Torre and Bobby Valentine, who were the managers for the Yankees and Mets, respectively, in 2001, threw out the game's first pitch.

    Aaron Judge also wore custom cleats for the game, honoring New York City's first responders who rushed to the scene at the World Trade Center after the buildings were struck by hijacked airplanes.

    Before the game, a moment of silence was observed for those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

