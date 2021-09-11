WWE SmackDown at MSG Reportedly Nets Largest Gate in Show's History

Source: WWE.com

WWE's first show at Madison Square Garden in two years turned out to be a huge financial success.

Per MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Friday Night SmackDown produced the highest gate in the history of the show dating back to 1999.

It's not a surprise that a live WWE show at Madison Square Garden would set at least one financial record. Ticket prices for any event in New York City, especially at MSG, are going to be high regardless of the circumstances.

When you combine that with WWE loading up the show, there was little doubt last night's SmackDown was going to do big business.

The show opened with Brock Lesnar challenging Roman Reigns to a match. The Head of the Table accepted the match at the close of the show, but he will first defend the universal title against "The Demon" Finn Balor at Extreme Rules on Sept. 26.

Other segments on the show included Becky Lynch signing the contract to defend the SmackDown women's title against Bianca Belair at the pay-per-view, and Seth Rollins defeated Edge in a terrific pay-per-view-caliber match.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young solidified his status as MSG's biggest villain right now when he attacked Rey Mysterio during a 10-man tag match.

It appears as if Edge is either being written off television for the time being or he could be moved to Raw at some point. He was taken out of the arena in an ambulance after being hit with a series of superkicks and the stomp by Rollins.

WWE is returning to Madison Square Garden for its traditional post-Christmas house show on Dec. 26.