Former MLB Pitcher Mike Montgomery Restrained After Hitting KBO Umpire with Rosin Bag

Former MLB pitcher Mike Montgomery threw a rosin bag at an umpire and had to be restrained by his teammates during a KBO League baseball game in South Korea on Friday.

ESPN KBO insider Daniel Kim tweeted video of the altercation:

Kim noted that Montgomery's outburst may have been a result of the umpire warning him about the KBO's 12-second pitch rule, which states a pitcher must execute a pitch within 12 seconds when the bases are unoccupied.

Montgomery was ejected from the game prior to the altercation, and his toss of the rosin bag made contact with the umpire. Montgomery was escorted to the dugout by his teammates and he ripped his jersey off once he got there.

The 32-year-old veteran plays for the Samsung Lions, who tied the KT Wiz 2-2 in Friday's matchup.

Prior to signing with Samsung for this season, Montgomery spent six seasons in MLB from 2015-20 with the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals.

The 6'5" lefty appeared in 183 games and made 70 starts, going 23-34 with a 3.84 ERA and 415 strikeouts over 541 innings pitched.

Montgomery was also part of the 2016 Cubs team that won the World Series. In 11 playoff games that season, he went 1-1 with one save and two holds, and posted a 3.14 ERA over 14.1 innings.

The New York Mets signed Montgomery as a free agent in February, but he was released in March. Montgomery then signed with the New York Yankees in April before getting released in May.

In six starts for Samsung this season, Montgomery is 1-2 with a 5.65 ERA.