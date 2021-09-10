Becky Lynch Talks Heel Turn; Heyman on Reigns-Lesnar; WWE's Adam Cole Plan Before AEW

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Lynch Says She Hasn't Actually Turned Heel

Becky Lynch has seemingly had a change in attitude since returning at SummerSlam, but The Man insists she isn't a heel.

In an interview with Kate Feldman of the New York Daily News, Lynch said she has simply gotten smarter rather than changed her persona:

"I've just come back and now I feel like suddenly there's this conversation that I'm not doing things the right way, but I don't know what anybody expects me to do. Do you want me to come back and toy with Bianca [Belair] and give her more of a chance to look like she's got an opportunity? Or would I come back, knowing that I haven't done this in a while, and be smart about it and blindside her? I just did what an intelligent person would do.

"If you haven't been wrestling in a long time, then you've been strategizing. You've been strategizing because you haven't been in the ring with this person, so then you are going to do something different. You are going to catch them off guard. And now suddenly I'm the bad guy because I came back even better than ever? I don't really understand this talk about me being a heel. I haven't changed. I just got smarter."

After being out for more than a year because of the birth of her first child, Lynch made a surprise return at SummerSlam, replacing Sasha Banks as Belair's opponent for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Becky took advantage of the situation by offering her hand to Bianca, only to hit Belair with a cheap shot when she went to accept the handshake. That resulted in The Man winning the title in mere seconds.

In the weeks since then, Belair has tried to get Lynch to put the title on the line on SmackDown, but Becky has declined each time.

Instead, Belair earned another title opportunity by beating Liv Morgan, Carmella and Zelina Vega in a Fatal 4-Way, and the rematch will occur in two weeks at Extreme Rules.

It is difficult to say that Lynch is a full-fledged heel, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, as ambiguity can often be compelling in wrestling.

Lynch became one of the biggest female Superstars in WWE history thanks in large part to a heel turn a few years ago. Despite her actions, fans cheered her and turned her into a top babyface.

Even as a face, Lynch had some heel tendencies, and if she can continue to evolve that type of character, it should put her in position to remain successful moving forward.

Heyman Talks Where He Stands with Reigns and Lesnar

Paul Heyman finds himself in the middle of a professional love triangle of sorts in between two of WWE's top Superstars--Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Heyman was the longtime advocate of Lesnar, but when Brock took a leave of absence from WWE after WrestleMania 36 last year, he switched allegiances to Reigns and became special counsel to The Tribal Chief.

Lesnar made a surprise return at SummerSlam to confront Reigns after his win over John Cena, leading to questions regarding where Heyman's allegiances lie.

In an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Heyman suggested it is possible he could represent both Reigns and Lesnar moving forward:

"I don't know if we end up in a situation where Brock Lesnar can't go after a different championship other than Roman Reigns' and he can have his advocate and Roman Reigns can have his special counsel. There's a lot of decisions to be made and there's a lot of scenarios that can play out and I dare suggest anyone who thinks that they have this figured out doesn't have a clue as to the twists and turns that could and will come in the near future."

The Usos were immediately suspicious of Heyman and whether he knew about Lesnar's return ahead of time, while Reigns has played it cool thus far.

Last week on SmackDown, Heyman received a call from Lesnar, who informed him he would be present at this week's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The expectation is that Reigns and Lesnar will have another confrontation, and the way Heyman reacts could say a lot about where he stands.

If Reigns and Lesnar have a match in the near future, Heyman may need to pick a side. If the plan is for Lesnar to perhaps ultimately switch to Raw and go for the WWE Championship instead, however, Heyman could have his cake and eat it too.

WWE Reportedly Wanted Cole to Manage Lee

Adam Cole made his surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling last weekend when he showed up following Kenny Omega's successful AEW World Championship defense over Christian Cage in the main event of All Out.

Cole aligned himself with Omega and The Young Bucks, leading to Bryan Danielson making his debut and backing up Christian and Jurassic Express.

After four years in NXT, Cole's WWE contract recently expired, which led to speculation on AEW trying to sign him and WWE trying to keep him.

One of the reports that came out via Fightful Select noted that Cole met with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and McMahon took a liking to Cole on a personal level. McMahon reportedly set the wheels in motion for the creative team to come up with ideas for Cole on the main roster as well.

On Thursday, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Eric Mutter) said he was told WWE pitched Cole an idea that would have seen him serve as Keith Lee's manager.

WWE reportedly wanted to turn Lee heel and make Cole his mouthpiece, while also changing Cole's name so as not to be confused with announcer Michael Cole.

Meltzer noted that McMahon wanted the dynamic to be similar to the one between Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush when Rush managed Lashley.

If that was indeed WWE's plan, it is easy to see why Cole made the decision to leave. Cole is the longest-reigning NXT champion of all time and a former ROH World champion as well.

While he is small in stature, he has a huge personality and is a great in-ring performer to boot, which suggests he could have been a big star on the WWE main roster if given the chance.

Instead, he will attempt to reach his massive potential in AEW.

