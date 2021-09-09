Mets Rumors: Sandy Alderson Not Expected to Run Baseball Operations for 2022 Season

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The New York Mets will hire someone to run baseball operations in 2022 while Sandy Alderson resumes his role as team president, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

As Heyman noted, Alderson was hired on a two-year deal to help new owner Steve Cohen, but he wasn't expected to handle baseball operations.

Heyman listed several possibilities to run the team next year:

The 73-year-old took on a bigger role in January when general manager Jared Porter was fired for sending inappropriate and explicit text messages to a female reporter. The Mets named Zack Scott as acting general manager in the offseason, but he was placed on administrative leave following a DWI charge earlier this month and Alderson assumed the GM responsibilities as well.

Alderson said he was "personally chagrinned by the whole thing" when speaking about the front-office issues:

On the field, the Mets started the year strong but fell out of first place after going 9-19 in August. The team enters Thursday four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Alderson has plenty of experience in the front office, previously serving as general manager of the Mets (2011-18) and the Oakland Athletics (1983-97). He also spent time working for Major League Baseball and was CEO of the San Diego Padres.

He stepped down from his GM role with the Mets in the middle of the 2018 season after a recurrence of cancer.

Though he is now handling multiple roles upon his return to the organization, Alderson could be more hands-off in 2022.