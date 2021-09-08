Damian Priest Wants HHH Match; Moxley Talks AEW's Success; Undertaker-New Day Movie

Photo credit: WWE.com

Priest Teased HHH About WrestleMania Match

Damian Priest is the United States champion and among WWE's fastest-rising stars, and he has aspirations of mixing it up with some of the company's top legends.

In an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Priest mentioned teasing Triple H about facing him at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year:

"I make jokes from time to time. Like, hey, Mania–Hunter didn't have a match, and that was the first time all these legends, none of them [were on the show].

"I was like, 'I mean, did you bring your gear? Because you can have a match, I’m right here!' He started laughing and said, 'You're on a list of people that have asked me that.' I was like, I bet, I can imagine–he gets it all the time by guys being like, 'Hey you wanna work? You wanna wrestle?'"

Priest vs. Triple H didn't happen, but The Archer of Infamy did take part in a key match at WrestleMania, teaming with award-winning musician Bad Bunny against The Miz and John Morrison.

Bad Bunny was the talk of the wrestling and entertainment world thanks to his better-than-expected performance, but Priest helped get him prepared, and he has reaped the benefits with strong booking ever since.

Now that Priest is getting pushed to the top, he is hopeful that a match against a legend like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Edge or Kane could happen in the future:

"I mean, I wish [I get to face them all]. I still hold out hope, you know? Especially in this business, never say never! I think the closest one that I know that there’s a chance–and we've already kind of had an interaction at the Rumble–is Edge.

"Obviously Kane, we had a little bit of an interaction. But I'm not satisfied, I need a lot more of that! Those feelings, just standing across from those guys–super cool, super, super cool."

Priest has been positioned as a big-time player on Raw recently, scoring wins over the likes of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

If there are plans in place for him to potentially vie for the WWE Championship in the near future, perhaps matches against all-time greats like Triple H, Edge and others aren't out of the question.

Moxley Thrilled with AEW's Success

More than two years after making his All Elite Wrestling debut at Double or Nothing 2019, Jon Moxley is enjoying the company's success.

Appearing Tuesday on Cincy 360 with Rick Ucchino and Tony Pike (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Mox explained his mindset when he signed with AEW compared to now:

"Yeah, it's crazy to see when all of this was all just like an idea. It's like, really? Like, wow, it seemed almost unrealistic, but to take the gamble to come here and be like, 'Well you know what if you guys are doing that I want to be a part of that like so maybe we'll fall flat on our face and all look stupid and this will be a big disaster. But if it was successful, that would be really cool because that's what wrestling needs,' and just looking at now two-and-a-half years later, I don't think it could have gone any better."

Moxley was immediately one of the faces of AEW when he signed, and it didn't take him long to beat Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship.

The man formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE then went on to hold the title for 277 days before dropping it to Kenny Omega.

While he has faded out of the title scene, Mox has still been an important part of AEW programming, teaming with Eddie Kingston and more recently feuding with New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars like Satoshi Kojima and Minoru Suzuki.

Over the past two-plus years, AEW has carved out a big piece of the professional wrestling pie for itself.

In terms of interest, television ratings and essentially every other measure, AEW is the clear No. 2 wrestling company in existence behind only the deeply entrenched WWE.

AEW continues to make inroads as well by adding to a stacked talent roster. In the past few weeks alone, AEW has signed former WWE stars CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.

Even if AEW doesn't chase down WWE any time soon or ever, it has achieved a major level of success and proved that there is plenty of room for more than one company to thrive in the pro wrestling space.

Undertaker and New Day to Star in Netflix Movie

WWE and Netflix announced Wednesday that a new movie starring WWE Superstars The Undertaker and New Day will debut on Netflix on Oct. 5.

According to Polygon's Petrana Radulovic, Netflix described the movie, entitled Escape The Undertaker, as an interactive film in which New Day must attempt to escape The Undertaker's mansion.

The Undertaker has set up "supernatural challenges" to trip them up, and it is up to the viewer to help guide Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E to freedom.

Given how entertaining the members of New Day are, they seem like the perfect fit for a movie that should be fun for the entire family.

It is also a unique way to utilize The Undertaker, who is one of the most recognizable legends in WWE history.

Taker officially retired from in-ring competition last year, but his role in the movie proves WWE still sees value in him through other endeavors.

Although it wasn't interactive, WWE tried something similar in 2018 with the House Hardy Halloween special on WWE Network, featuring The Hardy Boyz.

While it was a one-off and wasn't interactive, it was well-received and considered a fun departure from the usual content, which should be the same vein Escape The Undertaker occupies.

