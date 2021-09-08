Video: Rays' Nelson Cruz Becomes Oldest Player to Hit 30 HR in Season

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Nelson Cruz continued his power surge and made a little history along the way while leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 12-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Cruz launched two home runs during the game to give him 30 for the season and 447 in his career. ESPN noted he became the oldest player in Major League Baseball history to reach the 30-homer total in a season, surpassing David Ortiz and Darrell Evans.

Ortiz and Evans were each 40 when they accomplished the feat in 2016 and 1987, respectively.

"That's definitely a privilege. David Ortiz means so much to baseball, also he's Dominican," Cruz, who is from the Dominican Republic, said. "So, it's an honor to be by his side."

The Rays slugger now has four home runs in the last four games and three in the first two contests of the series against the Red Sox.

Tampa Bay will look to complete the sweep Wednesday and move further ahead in the division. It leads the American League East by 9.5 games over the New York Yankees and 10 games over the Red Sox.