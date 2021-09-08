Video: Reds' Joey Votto Hosts 10-Year-Old Cancer Patient to Game As Special Guest

AP Photo/Gary Landers

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto hosted a special guest during his team's recent homestand at Great American Ballpark.

As reported by Bally Sports Cincinnati, Votto arranged for a 10-year-old Reds fan going through cancer treatment to have the day of the lifetime.

As Bally Sports Cincinnati showcased, Votto arranged for multiple Reds players to talk to the young fan, and he also got a signed photo from the star first baseman. Votto routinely talked to the 10-year-old and even asked for advice before heading to the plate.

Votto has performed good acts for people with cancer multiple times over the years. Earlier this season, he signed a ball for another Reds fan.

In 2017, he gave a ball and bat to a six-year-old fan fighting cancer. He also attended his visitation after the fan passed away.

In sum, Votto is one of the game's top first basemen and humanitarians, and that was evident again this week.