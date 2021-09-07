Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton Set for WWE Title Match at Extreme Rules 2021

Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE title against Randy Orton after the Superstar accepted the challenge Monday night.

The two will battle for the championship at Extreme Rules, scheduled for Sept. 26.

Orton already holds the Raw Tag Team title alongside Riddle, which the duo recently defended against Lashley and MVP.

Riddle was the one who sealed the victory for RK-Bro during the match:

The bigger feud likely began afterward when Orton hit an RKO on Lashley:

Lashley will now get a chance to redeem himself, although he will have to put the title on the line to do it.

The current champion won the title from The Miz in March and hasn't let go yet, recently retaining the belt after a bout against Goldberg at SummerSlam.

It might not be enough for the wrestler, who said Monday he wants to be a "DOUBLE CHAMPION," pairing his WWE title along with a tag team championship.

Orton is now seemingly the one with a chance to add to his collection, having already won the WWE title 10 times in his career.