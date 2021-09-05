Georgia's JT Daniels, UNC's Sam Howell Sign Contract with Super Glow Trading Cards

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Quarterbacks JT Daniels of Georgia and Sam Howell of North Carolina have signed "significant" name, image and likeness (NIL) deals with Super Glow Trading Cards.

Dan Everett, an agent who represents both of the college football stars, confirmed details of the agreement to ESPN's Dan Murphy on Sunday.

"Both guys have a significant six-figure guarantee," Everett said. "If they're playing well and their teams do well, this could turn into a seven-figure opportunity by the end of January."

The contract includes a 50 percent royalty on every card sold and an additional $100 for each card they autograph, per Murphy.

Daniels released a statement through his agent to confirm he's planning to give half of his revenue from the cards to his Bulldogs teammates.

"I understand the vital role my teammates have played in allowing me to be in this position," he said. "That is why it is so important that I share half of my earnings from this deal with the guys who got me here."

Both quarterbacks entered the 2021 season garnering some Heisman Trophy hype, but neither was at his best in Week 1.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Daniels completed 22 of his 30 passes for 135 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in UGA's 10-3 win over Clemson in a battle of Top Five teams.

Howell went 17-of-32 for 208 yards with one touchdown and three picks in a 17-10 upset loss on the road to ACC-rival Virginia Tech. He added 35 rushing yards.

Both quarterbacks, who could be first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, will look to get back on track Saturday when the Dawgs host UAB and UNC holds its home opener against Georgia State.

Meanwhile, their NIL deals showcase the substantial progress made toward creating a lucrative market for college athletes following NCAA deregulation.