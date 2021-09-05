2021 Heisman Trophy Odds: Bryce Young, Spencer Rattler and Updated Lines After Week 1

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

College football is back in full swing, and the Heisman Trophy odds are already shifting.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's season got off to a strong start, and he saw his odds creep closer to favorite status in the Heisman watch, while Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler's odds took a slight dip and North Carolina's Sam Howell a major one after he threw for three interceptions in North Carolina's 17-10 loss versus Virginia Tech.

Young, keeping the recent tradition of excellent quarterback play at Alabama alive, torched Miami to the tune of 344 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 44-13 drubbing of the No. 14 Hurricanes. The Crimson Tide looked very much the part of the No. 1 team in the country.

"I thought Bryce did really, really well," head coach Nick Saban told reporters. "The poise he played with, the command he had. He kind of took what the defense gave him and really directed the offense in a positive way."

Alabama has had a pretty good run of Heisman winners of late, with Mark Ingram (2009), Derrick Henry (2015) and DeVonta Smith (2020) all winning the award in the past 12 seasons.

But Oklahoma quarterbacks have had quite the run themselves, with Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018) going back-to-back for the Sooners. That's the pedigree Rattler is trying to live up to this season.

He got off to a lukewarm start, throwing for 304 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Oklahoma's nervy 40-35 win over Tulane. He also rushed for a score.

Oklahoma took a commanding 37-14 lead into halftime, only to watch the Green Wave fight back.

"That was one of the hardest-hitting teams, one of the most physical teams I've played," Rattler told reporters after the game. "They came out there, and they played great, better than us, for sure. They wanted to win more than us. You could tell it. We have to be cleaner, sharper, and have to be better."

Oklahoma got the win, however. Howell and UNC did not.

The No. 10 Tar Heels were stunned by Virginia Tech, as Howell threw for just 208 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He was also sacked six times.

"Obviously, now the shine's off and the rating sure doesn't matter tonight," Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown told reporters. "We were overrated with the way we played."

Howell now faces a steep climb to move back up the Heisman rankings after Saturday.

