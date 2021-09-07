Amway College Football Poll 2021: Complete Week 2 Rankings Released

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The second Amway Coaches Poll of the 2021 season looks very different from the preseason rankings released last month.

Alabama remains at No. 1 after an impressive 44-13 victory over Miami. Clemson dropped from No. 2 to 6 after a 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday night. The Bulldogs climbed up three spots from five to two as a result of their victory.

2021 Amway Coaches Poll Entering Week 2

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0; 64 first-place votes)

2. Georgia Bulldogs (1-0; one first-place vote)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

4. Oklahoma Sooners (1-0)

5. Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

6. Clemson Tigers (0-1)

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0)

9. Florida Gators (1-0)

10. Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)

11. Oregon Ducks (1-0)

12. Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)

13. Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)

14. USC Trojans (1-0)

15. Texas Longhorns (1-0)

16. UCLA Bruins (2-0)

17. Wisconsin Badgers (0-1)

18. Utah Utes (1-0)

19. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0)

20. Mississippi Rebels (1-0)

21. Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)

22. North Carolina Tar Heels (0-1)

23. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0)

24. Miami Hurricanes (0-1)

25. Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0)

Alabama and Oklahoma were the only teams that received first-place votes in the preseason poll. Head coach Nick Saban's squad certainly looks like the best team in the country based on the results from Week 1.

The Crimson Tide's 31-point margin of victory over a Miami team that was ranked No. 16 in the preseason poll is even more impressive considering all of the talent they lost last season.

The Sooners did start their season off with a win over Tulane, but the 40-35 final was much closer than anyone was expecting. They did lead by as many as 23 points in the third quarter before Tulane fought its way back to make things interesting.

Oklahoma's Big 12 rival Iowa State (No. 10, down two spots from last week) had its own close call on Saturday with a 16-10 win over Northern Iowa.

Yet another close call saw seventh-ranked Notre Dame survive in overtime on the road against Florida State. The Fighting Irish blew a 38-20 fourth-quarter lead but were bailed out when FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed a 37-yard field goal on the first overtime possession.

Jonathan Doerer kicked a 41-yard field goal for the Irish to secure the win. They will play their first home game of the season on Saturday against Toledo.

Clemson found out the hard way that life without Trevor Lawrence could be difficult. DJ Uiagalelei threw a pick-six and was sacked seven times. They have lost back-to-back games for the first time since the 2011 season.

Clemson wasn't the only Top 10 team stunned this weekend. Preseason No. 9 North Carolina fell 17-10 to Virginia Tech in the opener for both teams on Friday night.

Even with big wins by Alabama and Georgia, the news wasn't all good for the SEC. LSU allowed 470 yards and only had 49 yards on the ground in a 38-27 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

Victories by UCLA and Oregon were big for the Pac-12, but Washington suffered arguably the worst loss of any team this weekend. The Huskies, who were ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll, fell out of the Top 25 after a 13-7 loss at home to Montana.

The biggest takeaway from the first week of games is that Alabama is solidifying its status as the team to beat once again. Everyone behind the Crimson Tide is fighting for those final three spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.

There is still a lot of season left. It's possible that Alabama will hit a speed bump at some point. The Sept. 18 showdown against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium looms as its next major test.

For now, though, Saban looks to be in the driver's seat for his seventh national title with the Tide.