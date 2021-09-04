Michigan's Ronnie Bell Carted Off vs. Western Michigan with Apparent Leg Injury

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell left Saturday's game against Western Michigan in the first half with an apparent leg injury.

MLive.com's Andrew Kahn reported Bell grabbed his knee immediately after getting tackled and put no weight on his right leg on the way to the sidelines.

Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports tweeted a photo of Bell being helped to the bench by a teammate and trainer:

Bell was then carted off the field during the second quarter with the Wolverines holding a 24-7 lead over the Broncos:

Michigan sports photographer Patrick Barron reported that Bell was seen in a wheelchair in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after getting carted off.

The senior wideout made a huge impact prior to the injury with a 76-yard catch for a touchdown.

Bell also had a 31-yard punt return, showcasing his ability to impact the game in multiple phases.

The Kansas City, Missouri, native has been a key contributor for the Wolverines throughout his career, especially over the past two seasons.

In 2019, he set career highs with 48 receptions for 758 yards and averaged 15.8 yards per catch while scoring one touchdown.

Last season, Bell appeared in six games, registering 26 grabs for 401 yards and one score.

Bell was widely expected to be Michigan's No. 1 wide receiver this season, especially after Nico Collins was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

If Bell misses significant time with the injury he suffered Saturday, head coach Jim Harbaugh will likely turn to junior Cornelius Johnson to step up and assume the No. 1 role.

Johnson made 16 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns last season.