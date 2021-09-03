X

    Johnny Bench Says He Won't Attend Baseball HOF Ceremony After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Adam WellsSeptember 4, 2021

    AP Photo/Jeff Dean

    Cincinnati Reds icon Johnny Bench will miss the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony next week after being diagnosed with COVID-19. 

    Bench tweeted about his diagnosis on Friday, adding that he would have been hospitalized if he hadn't been vaccinated:

    Johnny Bench @JohnnyBench_5

    It is with great regret that I will not be able to attend this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction after testing positive for COVID. Fortunately, I have been vaccinated, otherwise doctor said I would be hospitalized.

    A 1989 inductee into the Hall of Fame, Bench has attended every ceremony at Cooperstown since 2002.

    The 73-year-old is one of the greatest catchers in Major League Baseball history. He was named to the National League All-Star team 14 times, won 10 Gold Glove awards and two NL MVP awards (1970, 1972). 

    The Reds retired Bench's No. 5 jersey in 1984 and inducted him into their Hall of Fame two years later. 

    The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sept. 8 at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. 

    Wednesday's ceremony will honor the 2020 class, which was unable to have a ceremony last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    The 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame class includes Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!