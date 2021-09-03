Johnny Bench Says He Won't Attend Baseball HOF Ceremony After COVID-19 Diagnosis

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Cincinnati Reds icon Johnny Bench will miss the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony next week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Bench tweeted about his diagnosis on Friday, adding that he would have been hospitalized if he hadn't been vaccinated:

A 1989 inductee into the Hall of Fame, Bench has attended every ceremony at Cooperstown since 2002.

The 73-year-old is one of the greatest catchers in Major League Baseball history. He was named to the National League All-Star team 14 times, won 10 Gold Glove awards and two NL MVP awards (1970, 1972).

The Reds retired Bench's No. 5 jersey in 1984 and inducted him into their Hall of Fame two years later.

The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sept. 8 at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

Wednesday's ceremony will honor the 2020 class, which was unable to have a ceremony last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame class includes Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker.