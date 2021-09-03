Cubs Manager David Ross, President Jed Hoyer Test Positive for COVID-19

AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and team president Jed Hoyer both tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

According to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, both Ross and Hoyer are vaccinated. Sharma added that they are feeling well and in quarantine.

Given the positive tests, neither Ross nor Hoyer will be present when the Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, bench coach Andy Green will serve as the Cubs' manager until Ross is able to return.

Green has previous managerial experience, going 274-366 with the San Diego Padres from 2016-19.

The 44-year-old Ross is in the midst of his second season as Cubs manager. Last season, Chicago went 34-26 and fell to the Miami Marlins in the National League Wild Card Series as part of the extended playoffs.

Prior to taking over the Cubs' managerial role from Joe Maddon, Ross spent 15 seasons as an MLB catcher.

His final two years as a player were with the Cubs, and he helped them win a World Series in 2016, ending a 108-year drought.

Hoyer also played a significant role in Chicago's World Series win, as he joined the front office as general manager in 2011. Hoyer was promoted to president of baseball operations last year after Theo Epstein stepped down.

The 47-year-old Hoyer previously served as assistant GM of the Boston Red Sox and GM of the Padres.

This season has been a disappointing one for the Cubs, as they are fourth in the National League Central with a 60-75 record.

The Cubs are poised to almost certainly miss the playoffs, and if they do, it will mark only the second time since 2015 that has happened.

Chicago appears to be in a rebuild of sorts after trading several key players who were on expiring contracts prior to the trade deadline.

The Cubs parted ways with a trio that played a huge role in their World Series win in Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez. They also dealt closer Craig Kimbrel to the crosstown rival Chicago White Sox.