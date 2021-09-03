Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim Exits vs. OSU with Apparent Leg Injury

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Minnesota star running back Mohamed Ibrahim suffered an apparent leg injury in the third quarter of Thursday's season opener against Ohio State.

Ibrahim was injured on a non-contact play when his left leg appeared to give out after he took a handoff from quarterback Tanner Morgan.

Sideline reporter Jenny Taft said on the Fox broadcast that Ibrahim walked to Minnesota's locker room wearing a walking boot.

Minnesota was doing a good job of keeping pace with Ohio State in the first half. The Golden Gophers even carried a 14-10 lead into intermission.

The Buckeyes scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 31-21 lead at the time of Ibrahim's injury.

Ibrahim was having a fantastic performance up to that point. He ran for 162 yards and two scores on 30 carries. Treyson Potts took over as the lead back for the Gophers.

Expectations are high for Ibrahim coming into his senior season. The Baltimore native ran for 1,076 yards and tied for fifth in the nation with 15 rushing touchdowns in just seven games last year.

Potts, a redshirt sophomore, will likely remain the No. 1 running back for the time being. He had 26 carries for 172 yards over the past two seasons combined.