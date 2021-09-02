Mets Rumors: Brad Hand Agrees to Contract After Blue Jays Release

Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Mets will reportedly add relief pitcher Brad Hand, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

This will be the third team of the season for Hand, who was previously with the Toronto Blue Jays before they designated him for assignment on Tuesday.

Toronto acquired the pitcher in a July trade with the Washington Nationals in exchange for catcher Riley Adams.

