Report: BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, Houston Current Targets for Big 12 Expansion

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Big 12 is not giving up after the departure of Texas and Oklahoma.

The conference has reportedly zeroed in on BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston as potential targets for expansion, per Max Olson of The Athletic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

