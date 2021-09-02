Stadium of Yankees' Double-A Affiliate Completely Flooded After Hurricane Ida Storms

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

TD Bank Ballpark, the home stadium of the Somerset Patriots in Bridgewater, New Jersey, was flooded Wednesday night when the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the northeast.

NJ.com provided aerial footage of how the park looked Thursday morning:

The Patriots are the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Jason Hanna reported at least 11 people were killed in New York, New Jersey and Maryland because of the storm, which caused widespread flooding.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. While it lost the hurricane distinction because the wind speeds dropped as it traveled across land from the Gulf of Mexico toward the northeast, it still dropped devastating rainfall totals.

Many areas in the New York, New Jersey and the surrounding states were already waterlogged after Hurricane Henri made landfall in the region on Aug. 22.

The Patriots are currently playing a six-game road series against the Bowie Baysox in Maryland that runs through Sunday. Wednesday's game was postponed because of the heavy rain.

Somerset is scheduled to return home to TD Bank Ballpark for its final homestand of the minor league regular season beginning Tuesday against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Patriots (60-42) lead the Double-A Northeast Division with a 3.5-game lead over the Portland Sea Dogs heading into the stretch run of the campaign.