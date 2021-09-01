Nationals VP Bob Boone Resigns Over Team's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images

Bob Boone, the Washington Nationals' longtime vice president and senior adviser to general manager Mike Rizzo, will leave the organization following his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Nationals mandated vaccines for all non-playing employees Aug. 14 and gave them until Sept. 15 to comply. Boone, 73, is one of an undisclosed number of employees to part ways with the team as a result.

Two scouts have also been told their contracts will not be renewed because of their vaccination status. More staff changes are expected, according to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

