    Nationals VP Bob Boone Resigns Over Team's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

    Blake SchusterContributor ISeptember 2, 2021

    Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images

    Bob Boone, the Washington Nationals' longtime vice president and senior adviser to general manager Mike Rizzo, will leave the organization following his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

    The Nationals mandated vaccines for all non-playing employees Aug. 14 and gave them until Sept. 15 to comply. Boone, 73, is one of an undisclosed number of employees to part ways with the team as a result.

    Chelsea Janes @chelsea_janes

    Bob Boone just confirmed he and the Nationals are “unfortunately” parting ways because he will not get the covid-19 vaccine. He has been with the Nats front office since 2005.

    Two scouts have also been told their contracts will not be renewed because of their vaccination status. More staff changes are expected, according to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

