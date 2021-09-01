CM Punk Talks All Out Match vs. Allin; Ric Flair on Charlotte's WWE Future; AEW-Angle

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Punk Explains Why Allin Is First AEW Opponent

CM Punk will make his long-awaited return to in-ring action Sunday at AEW All Out when he faces Darby Allin.

Punk has not competed in a match in more than seven years, which means his clash with Allin will be a historic moment, and one can only assume a lot of thought went into determining Punk's first dance partner.

In an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Punk explained why he believes Allin is the right choice:

"I think he's the perfect opponent. … I'm kind of approaching it like I'm quasi-new guy, but old head coming back into this thing. From an artistic storyline perspective, I can't go after Kenny [Omega] right way. He's the [world] champion. It wouldn't make any sense. I never wrestled in this organization. Darby is a lot of things. He's a fantastic talent, he's a great personality. Within the AEW storytelling, he's a very compelling character that the fans like. I just think he's like the perfect foil right now."

It has often been said that Allin has quite a few similarities to Jeff Hardy, and it should be noted that Punk had a highly successful and memorable feud with Hardy in WWE in 2009.

Also, Allin is one of the top young talents in AEW and the wrestling business as a whole, so it makes sense why Punk would want to lock horns with him.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There are many fresh matchups available to Punk since he has been out of the wrestling business for seven years, and of anyone on the AEW roster, Allin is at or near the top of the list when it comes to compelling opponents.

It stands to reason that Punk will mix it up with most or all of AEW's top stars in the coming years, and getting a dream match against Allin out of the way first should ensure that Punk gets his return to wrestling off on the right foot.

Ric Flair Says Charlotte Is "Never" Leaving WWE

Ric Flair recently departed WWE, but the two-time WWE Hall of Famer doesn't envision his daughter following in his footsteps.

Appearing on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Flair said the following regarding Charlotte Flair's WWE status:

"Everybody wants to start some s--t that didn't exist. Ashley [Charlotte's real name] would never leave there. She's the happiest she's ever been, and obviously they're not mad at me [otherwise Charlotte wouldn't have won her 12th title] … I was so excited. I didn't know. I was so excited for her, and it's the first one I missed."

Flair alluded to the fact that Charlotte won a Triple Threat match against Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam last month to secure the Raw Women's Championship, marking her 12th singles title reign on WWE's main roster.

There has recently been speculation among fans that Charlotte could leave WWE in the near future given that her father and fiance have done so this year.

Charlotte's fiance, Andrade El Idolo, requested and received his WWE release in March. He later signed with AEW and is set to face Pac at AEW All Out on Sunday.

The 72-year-old Flair, who had an on-and-off role on WWE programming, also requested his release. Flair noted in a statement that he had a "different vision" than WWE for his future in wrestling and thanked the company for all it provided him with.

All signs point toward WWE having a positive relationship with Flair, and that alone could play a role in Charlotte being happy in the company and wanting to stay there as long as possible.

Charlotte is already the most decorated woman in WWE history just six years into her main roster career, and based on how she has been booked, it seems likely that she will be at or near the top for the entirety of her tenure.

Angle Says He Has Received Multiple Contract Offers from AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said Tuesday that he has turned down multiple offers to sign with AEW.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Jason Ounpraseuth, Angle said: "Yes, they offered me a couple of different contracts. I turned it down for personal reasons, but {AEW President] Tony Khan's been really nice to me, very generous, and I really appreciate his interest in having me there. But at this particular time, I can't do it."

Angle said AEW made him contract offers last year as well ranging from deals that would see him wrestle "many matches" to ones that wouldn't see him wrestle at all.

The 52-year-old Angle wrestled his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 over two years ago, losing to Baron Corbin.

While there was some disappointment among fans regarding the opponent, it was clear at the time that Angle had lost several steps compared to his status as arguably the best in-ring worker in the world earlier in his career.

Injuries have taken a toll on Angle over the years, although it isn't outside the realm of possibility that he could work a one-off match if it is something that eventually interests him.

AEW has picked its spots with the 62-year-old Sting, who was thought to be retired from in-ring competition after suffering a neck injury with WWE several years ago.

Using Angle in a similar manner could make sense, although the Olympic gold medalist has resisted overtures to this point.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).