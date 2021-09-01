Video: Angels' Shohei Ohtani Steals Home vs. Yankees

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Is there anything Shohei Ohtani can't do at this point?

The Los Angeles Angels slugger and pitcher found a new way to wow baseball fans during Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees when he stole home in the bottom of the fifth inning:

Ohtani took advantage of the throw to second base that was made in an effort to retire the stealing Phil Gosselin and dashed home to beat the tag and extend the Angels' lead to 6-2.

He was only on base that inning because the Yankees chose to intentionally walk him. It was also his second steal of the game and his 22nd swiped bag of his incredible season.

Those steals sit alongside his 42 home runs and 90 RBI as a hitter and 1.06 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 105 innings as a pitcher during what is shaping up to be an MVP season from the 27-year-old.