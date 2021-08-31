CM Punk Says Making WWE Return Wasn't an Option: 'I Don't Think I Considered It'

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

In an appearance on The Angi Taylor Show (h/t Eric Mutter of Wrestling Inc), CM Punk spoke about a number of topics in advance of his upcoming debut AEW match against Darby Allin at AEW All Out on Sunday.

Of note, the former WWE Superstar said that he never even considered a return to the organization where he was a three-time World Heavyweight champion and two-time WWE champion.

"I don't think I considered it," Punk said. "Three years ago, five years ago I don't think AEW even existed. I don't think going back to WWE was ever really, logically, on the table."

Punk was in WWE from 2006-2014, working his way up from the rebranded ECW and continuing his climb up the company, winning the ECW, World Tag Team and Intercontinental Championships along the way.

He had notable feuds with John Cena and Daniel Bryan and launched one of the most notable promos in WWE history with his pipebomb in June 2011.

Punk's last match was the Royal Rumble in 2014. He made a few appearances at wrestling events and shows over the last seven years before joining AEW and making his debut with the company on Aug. 20, challenging Darby Allin to a match.

AEW All Out will take place on Sunday from Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

