Dennis Rodman to Executive-Produce Movie on Trip to Las Vegas During 1998 NBA Finals

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

While ESPN's The Last Dance documentary chronicling the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s focused on Michael Jordan, the Dennis Rodman segments were among the most memorable.

Fans interested in more details about The Worm will reportedly be in for a treat.

Justin Kroll of Deadline reported Monday that Rodman is one of the executive producers for the upcoming movie 48 Hours in Vegas, which is based on his trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals when the Bulls were taking on the Utah Jazz.

While Rodman's off-court headlines, including the trip to Sin City, always stood out, he was a critical part of Chicago's second three-peat and was the ideal complement to Jordan and Scottie Pippen as arguably the best rebounder in NBA history.

His defense was also key against Karl Malone and Co.

Rodman, a Hall of Famer, was a seven-time rebounding champion, five-time NBA champion, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time All-NBA selection, eight-time All-Defensive honoree and two-time All-Star.