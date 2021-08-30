Giants' Alex Wood Tests Positive for COVID-19; Placed on IL with Johnny Cueto

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants will be without two of their pitchers for the immediate future after they announced they placed Johnny Cueto and Alex Wood on the injured list.

San Francisco recalled pitcher John Brebbia and infielder Jason Vosler from Triple-A Sacramento in corresponding moves.

Manager Gabe Kapler told reporters that Wood tested positive for COVID-19, while Cueto tested negative but is not feeling well.

San Francisco is in the middle of a tight race in the National League West and sits just 2.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cueto is one of the pitching staff's anchors and has a 3.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 108.2 innings. The two-time All-Star has bounced back after finishing with an ERA above 5.00 in each of the last two seasons.

Wood has also been solid for the Giants this season and has a 4.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 135 strikeouts in 125.2 innings.

This is Wood's first season in San Francisco after spending the 2020 campaign with the Dodgers and previously pitching for the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles in prior years.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area noted the timing was particularly worrisome for the Giants because Cueto was scheduled to start Monday's game against fellow playoff contenders in the Milwaukee Brewers. Instead, Jose Alvarez will start a bullpen game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

What's more, Wood was going to start Tuesday's contest, and both pitchers were supposed to start upcoming games against the Dodgers during the coming weekend.

San Francisco will have to navigate the current roster shortage if it's going to hold onto its division lead down the season's stretch run.