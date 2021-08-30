Astros' Justin Verlander, Wife Kate Upton Reportedly Buy $6.6M Mansion in Florida

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has made just one start since the 2019 season and is recovering from Tommy John surgery, but that didn't stop him from making a move in the real estate department.

Madeleine Marr of the Miami Herald noted Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, recently purchased a 4,600-square-foot, four-bedroom mansion in Jupiter, Florida, for $6.55 million.

The house includes a putting green, a pool with fiber-optic lighting and a double-island kitchen.

Verlander is one of the best pitchers of his generation and has a resume that includes a World Series title, an American League MVP, two Cy Young awards, a Rookie of the Year, eight All-Star selections and an ERA title.

Upton is an actress and model who has been featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated and in movies such as The Other Woman with Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann.