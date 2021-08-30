Alabama LB Quandarrius Robinson Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest, DUI Charge

Logan Riely/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban confirmed the team has suspended Quandarrius Robinson indefinitely after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

"He will get evaluation and also go through the protocols we have for any alcohol- or drug-related issue," Saban told reporters.

According to Michael Casagrande of AL.com, Robinson was involved in a three-car crash Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

Due to the indefinite nature of his suspension, Robinson's status for Saturday's season-opener against No. 14 Miami is unclear.

He was the No. 65 overall recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2020 class. He was also the sixth-best outside linebacker in the country.

The Birmingham, Alabama, native didn't see the field as a true freshman, with the Crimson Tide going 13-0 en route to a national championship.

Even with leading tackler Dylan Moses gone, playing time figured to be hard to come by for Robinson prior to his suspension.

Christoper Allen is back after finishing with 41 total tackles and six sacks, and Will Anderson Jr. (52 tackles, seven sacks) was a fixture in the defense in 2020. Saban also signed Dallas Turner, the No. 1 edge-rusher in 2021.