Bryce Young Officially Named Alabama's Starting QB; Will Take Over for Mac Jones

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

As expected, Bryce Young will be under center for Alabama in Week 1.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban officially announced Young as the starter Monday for their season opener against Miami.

"Bryce has done a nice job," Saban told reporters Monday. "He's confident and accurate with the ball."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.