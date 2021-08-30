X

    Bryce Young Officially Named Alabama's Starting QB; Will Take Over for Mac Jones

    As expected, Bryce Young will be under center for Alabama in Week 1.

    Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban officially announced Young as the starter Monday for their season opener against Miami.

    "Bryce has done a nice job," Saban told reporters Monday. "He's confident and accurate with the ball."

