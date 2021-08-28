John Cena Doesn't 'Have Any Beef' with Batista for Not Wanting to Work with Him, Rock

Photo credit: WWE.com

John Cena has no hard feelings after Dave Bautista's recent declaration that he'd prefer not to star in movies alongside Cena or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Bautista, who enjoyed great success in WWE under the ring name Batista, responded with the following tweet in June after someone suggested he should do a movie with Cena and The Rock:

He later doubled down, noting that he didn't want to be "lumped in" with Cena and The Rock as former wrestlers turned actors:

Cena was asked about Bautista's comments in a recent interview with Esquire (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Sai Mohan), and he made it clear that he doesn't hold any ill will toward his former WWE colleague:

"Dave is one of the nicest and generous guys you'll ever meet. I don't have any beef with Dave and I genuinely think he doesn't have beef with me.

"He really just wants to be identified and recognized for his work. And I cannot fault him for that. I applaud him for it. To be brave enough to say something like that kind of allows him to go forth on his own and I appreciate that."

Cena did admit to being disappointed about not having the opportunity to work with Bautista in Hollywood, though, saying:

"I'm super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor. He's done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective.

"Dave has worked so hard on his craft, and he is so dedicated to his characters, and really wants to put forth a body of work that gives him his own identity. I 100 percent understand that."

Bautista and Cena worked together plenty during their time in WWE, including a match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 26 in 2010.

Both Bautista and Cena worked with The Rock at WrestleMania before as well. Bautista teamed with Ric Flair and Randy Orton to beat The Rock and Mick Foley at WrestleMania 20, while Cena and The Rock traded wins at WrestleMania 28 and 29.

Arguably no three former wrestlers have enjoyed more success as actors than The Rock, Cena and Bautista.

The Rock has starred in myriad action movies, including the Fast & Furious franchise; Cena has done plenty of action and comedy and most recently starred as Peacemaker in Suicide Squad; and Bautista is perhaps best known for his role as Drax The Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy and the Marvel Universe.

None of them have needed each other in order to reach their current standing in Hollywood, and it appears as though Bautista is content with the three of them continuing to enjoy their own individual success.

