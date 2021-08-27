WWE Rumors on Roman Reigns Face Turn, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Nakamura's Contract

Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Reigns Reportedly Remaining Heel for Foreseeable Future

Despite the return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, there are reportedly no plans for WWE to turn Universal champion Roman Reigns face.

According to PWInsider (h/t Jack Waynick of Ringside News), Reigns will remain in his heel role on SmackDown as The Tribal Chief.

After Reigns beat John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam to retain the Universal title, Lesnar made his long-awaited return to WWE, appearing for the first time since WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. Lesnar confronted Reigns and Paul Heyman, who is currently Reigns' special counsel and formerly Reigns' advocate.

Lesnar has been a heel for the vast majority of his career and has had Heyman by his side as well. If the plan is for him to feud with Reigns', however, Lesnar will likely be the de facto face, and he will have to go up against Heyman instead.

Still, Heyman provides a built-in security blanket for Lesnar, since he will still be heavily involved in his storyline and can do plenty of talking as well.

Being a babyface isn't completely foreign to Lesnar, but he hasn't done much of it during his career, especially since returning in 2012.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Reigns is firing on all cylinders and doing the best work of his career, though, meaning it would likely be a poor decision on WWE's part to turn him heel after only one year as a face.

WWE is best off letting both Reigns and Lesnar do what they do best, and it promises to lead to a great feud and match in the process.

Rumors on Lesnar, Lynch Returns at SummerSlam

WWE made a huge splash at SummerSlam with the returns of Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch on the heels of CM Punk debuting for AEW on Rampage one day earlier.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Lesnar's return, in particular, was put together "at the last minute" for a number of reasons, including the desire to combat Punk's AEW debut.

Meltzer also reported that both Lesnar and Lynch have been positioned to be on SmackDown as a means of appeasing Fox executives who are unhappy WWE didn't make a bigger play for Punk.

Fox getting two huge stars in Lesnar and Lynch reportedly isn't sitting well with USA Network, which airs Raw.

Per Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), USA Network and NBC executives have "a little bit of an issue) with WWE stacking the SmackDown roster.

Even before Lesnar and Lynch returned, SmackDown was considered WWE's "A" show due to the presence of stars such as Reigns, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Edge and Seth Rollins, among others.

While the Lesnar return was universally celebrated among fans, Lynch's return received more of a mixed reaction since she replaced Banks as Belair's opponent and beat her in seconds for the SmackDown Women's title after hitting The EST with a cheap shot.

That was reportedly the start of a heel turn, and Meltzer (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) noted that Lynch was inspired by Reigns' success as a heel to be a heel in her own right.

It was a heel turn that helped take Lynch to the next level and aided in the development of her "The Man" character, although she became so popular that it necessitated a face turn.

Something similar could happen this time around, and if it does, Lynch has a chance to be a bigger star than ever.

Nakamura Reportedly Signs New WWE Contract

Intercontinental champion and king of WWE Shinsuke Nakamura has reportedly signed a contract extension with WWE.

Zarian (h/t H Jenkins) reported the move, although the terms of the deal were not revealed.

Nakamura, 41, signed with WWE in 2016 after a highly successful career in Japan. As part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, The King of Strong Style was a three-time IWGP Heavyweight champion and five-time IWGP Intercontinental champion.

Upon arriving in WWE, Nakamura quickly became a top star in NXT, holding the NXT Championship twice.

Nakamura then won the Royal Rumble early in his tenure on the main roster, although he fell short in his bid to beat AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Still, Nakamura has enjoyed a great deal of success on the main roster, including being a two-time IC champ, two-time United States champion and one-time SmackDown Tag Team champion with Cesaro.

Currently, Nakamura is paired with Rick Boogs, who has played a role in Nakamura beating Baron Corbin for his crown and Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental title.

Nakamura is a key part of the SmackDown midcard, and if he has indeed inked a new deal with WWE, that will likely continue to be the case moving forward.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).