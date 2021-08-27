Adam Cole Rumors: 'Vince McMahon Definitely Wants to Keep' Star amid WWE, AEW Buzz

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE is reportedly working hard to keep Adam Cole in the fold amid rumors that his contract with the company expires Friday.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), WWE Chairman Vince McMahon "definitely wants" to re-sign Cole.

Meltzer confirmed rumors that Cole's WWE contract is up Friday and added that Cole has yet to decide whether to re-sign with WWE or sign with AEW. If he leaves WWE, Cole will reportedly be free to appear for any company immediately since he doesn't have to adhere to a non-compete clause.

Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported earlier this week that the expectation was WWE would make Cole a contract offer before the official expiration of his deal.

It was reported earlier this month by Fightful (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon) that McMahon had a backstage meeting with Cole at a recent episode of SmackDown. McMahon reportedly took a liking to Cole and had the creative team come up with ideas for Cole on the main roster.

Cole lost to Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match, and it has been widely reported and speculated that it was his final NXT appearance regardless of whether he re-signs with WWE.

While remaining with WWE is possible, there is plenty of belief that Cole could go to AEW as well due to his ties to the company.

Cole's girlfriend, Britt Baker, is the reigning AEW Women's World champion. Also, he is friends with AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, all of whom have teased the possibility of bringing Cole to AEW on social media.

Also, AEW has made some big personnel moves lately, including signing CM Punk. It is also expected that AEW is bringing in Daniel Bryan, whose WWE contract expired at the beginning of May.

Cole was the longest-reigning NXT champion of all time and one of the biggest stars in the history of the brand, and while he doesn't possess prototypical size, his charisma, promo ability and in-ring work could make him a top star on the main roster if WWE is able to convince him to stay.

