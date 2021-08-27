Noah Syndergaard Says He 'Can't Imagine' Leaving Mets Ahead of MLB Free Agency

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

For New York Mets fans in desperate need of good news, Noah Syndergaard was more than happy to provide some.

On Thursday, following a rehab start with the Brooklyn Cyclones, the impending unrestricted free agent made clear he has no intention of playing for anyone besides the Mets next year.

"I love the culture that New York has to offer, the grit and tenacity and hard work of all its citizens and fans," Syndergaard said. "It's definitely been special...ever since that special run [to the World Series in 2015]...I really want to get back to that moment."

The 28-year-old is finishing up a one-year, $9.7 million deal as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

When fully healthy, the Mets starting rotation of Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Taijuan Walker, Marcus Stroman and Tylor Megill is among the very best in Major League Baseball.

Syndergaard hasn't gotten a chance to show what he can do this season. He doesn't want to miss out on it in 2022.

That journey started in Brooklyn on Thursday, where the righty tossed one inning with one strikeout, one hit and one earned run—the latter two coming via home run on an 0-2 fastball to the first batter Syndergaard faced.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Syndergaard's latest rehab milestone saw him toss 16 pitches total with 12 going for strikes against five batters faced. On his current trajectory, the veteran should be able to pitch for the Mets at some point in September. Just what he'll be able to use from his arsenal remains unclear as trainers advised him to hold off on using a slider, fearing it could lead to another setback.

That may help explain why Syndergaard hasn't thought too much about free agency beyond his desire to remain in New York. As he works through the final stages of his rehab, the only thing he's focused on is pitching at Citi Field for the foreseeable future.