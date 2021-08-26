NBPA Partners with NYC Parks to Renovate Historic Greg Marius Court at Rucker Park

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The National Basketball Players Association, in partnership with NYC Parks, will be renovating the historic Greg Marius Court at Holcombe Rucker Park in Harlem, per ESPN's Royce Young.

"We are incredibly honored to be entrusted with the renovation of Rucker Park," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said in a statement. "The Rucker is legendary in the basketball world. Many of our past and present members honed their skills and established their reputations on this court. Through this renovation, we aim to preserve the rich history of the park while ensuring that future generations of players—and the Harlem community as a whole—can further enhance its incredible legacy."

According to Young, the renovation will include replacing baskets, bleachers and the scoreboard, adding benches, giving the court a new paint job and replacing and leveling the court's pavement, among other changes.

The Rucker summer league tournament has become a staple event for the basketball community, with NBA players often showing up to watch and participate in pick-up games at the site.

With the NHL playing its outdoor winter games and MLB adding a Field of Dreams game in Iowa this year, amid the cornstalks, it would be incredible to see the NBA one day stage an exhibition game between teams at Rucker Park. For now, the league's players are helping to renovate the iconic court.