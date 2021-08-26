DeAndre Jordan Trade Rumors: Center Has Been Shopped by Nets 'Throughout' Offseason

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

DeAndre Jordan has two years remaining on his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, but he has reportedly been "shopped throughout the draft and offseason," according to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic.

Schiffer noted he would be "surprised" if Jordan is still with the team for training camp, noting the possibility the center could be bought out or waived if the Nets are unable to find a trade.

The center initially signed a four-year, $40 million deal with Brooklyn during the same offseason the team added Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Though he started 43 of his 57 games in 2020-21, he only averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

The 33-year-old saw a reduced role as the season progressed, and he didn't appear in a single postseason game as the Nets eventually suffered a second-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn went with smaller lineups during the playoffs with Blake Griffin starting at center and can stick with this strategy in 2021-22 since Griffin re-signed in the offseason. Nicolas Claxton and rookie first-round pick Day'Ron Sharpe could also see time at center.

The Nets might miss Jordan's defensive presence, but it might not matter with an elite offense. The star trio of Durant, Irving and James Harden should be able to outscore most teams next season while the 6'11", 265-pound center might only slow down the pace.

Jordan could still help teams in 2021-22, even if true centers have been devalued in the NBA.

The three-time All-NBA center can still rebound and protect the rim at a high level. He could serve as quality frontcourt depth for a contender looking to counter low-post scorers like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.