NXT's Pete Dunne Reportedly Offered New WWE Contract amid Rumors About Adam Cole

WWE reportedly offered a new contract to NXT Superstar Pete Dunne recently ahead of the rumored expiration of his current deal.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), an anonymous WWE representative confirmed over SummerSlam weekend that an offer had been made, although the terms aren't yet known. It is also unclear whether Dunne has accepted WWE's offer.

Earlier this month, Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported that Dunne's contract was set to expire in late August some time after SummerSlam.

Fightful also reported that Dunne's contract status was said to be "similar" to that of Adam Cole.

Cole, who was the longest-reigning NXT champion of all time, will reportedly see his contract expire Friday, per Fightful Select. The belief is that WWE will make Cole a final contract offer before he officially becomes a free agent.

WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri previously reported that Cole signed a short-term extension through SummerSlam weekend so he could finish his program with Kyle O'Reilly.

O'Reilly beat Cole in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match in what was seemingly Cole's swansong and possibly his final match in WWE. Regardless of whether he re-signs with WWE, PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported that it was Cole's final NXT appearance.

While speculation has run rampant regarding Cole potentially leaving WWE to sign with AEW, that hasn't been the case with Dunne.

Also, Dunne was heavily featured on this week's episode of NXT programming, as he was among those who confronted NXT champion Samoa Joe and challenged him to a future title match.

Every indication is that Dunne will continue to be involved in NXT storylines in the coming weeks, and if his previous contract was supposed to expire this month, it could be a sign that he has signed an extension or a completely new deal.

Dunne is among WWE's best young talents, as the Brit is just 27 years old despite having made his pro wrestling debut in 2007.

The Bruiserweight was the second-ever NXT United Kingdom champion, holding it for 685 days before dropping it to WALTER in 2019. He also held the NXT Tag Team Championships with Riddle.

Dunne has had multiple NXT and North American title opportunities only to fall short, but he seems like a strong candidate to beat Joe for the NXT Championship if he is indeed sticking around.

