John Cena Says The Rock Has 'Earned the Right' to Not Be Pressured into WWE Return

Chris Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images

John Cena wants to see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson back in the WWE ring, but believes the superstar shouldn't be pressured to return to the sport.

Cena discussed the fellow wrestler/actor on Tuesday with Mona Khalifeh of Entertainment Tonight:

"He's earned the right not to be pressured into that choice. I can say he is a fan of the WWE. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. So as a fan do, I want to see one of the greatest performers of all time step back in the WWE ring? Yeah. But in no way am I gonna call him and if I'm gonna talk to him about something, it's not gonna try to be to get him back in the WWE ring. He needs to come to that conclusion by himself."

Cena recently made his own comeback to WWE, competing against Roman Reigns at Saturday's SummerSlam.

The Rock could be right behind him with Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reporting the wrestler could make an appearance at Survivor Series in November (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.). It could feature his own battle against Reigns, with appearances leading up to the pay-per-view to set up the match.

Despite his successful acting career, the 49-year-old has made sporadic appearances on WWE in recent years and could be back before the end of 2021.