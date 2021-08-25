NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs, Grizzlies Haven't Talked Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson Deals

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies are not currently involved in trade talks, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.

Earlier Wednesday, Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid reported that the Cavs were interested in Grizz wings Dillon Brooks or Kyle Anderson and that "things remain fluid in trade discussions."

Brooks is entering his fifth season. He averaged 17.2 points per game for the Grizz, who were the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Anderson, who will begin his eighth campaign, posted 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for Memphis.

Memphis has a solid core and foundation to build off, especially with budding superstar Ja Morant leading the way.

The Grizz also have a good mix of talented young players (e.g., Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, Desmond Bane) and veterans (Patrick Beverley, Steven Adams, Rajon Rondo).

It's a deep roster, and if their current group stays healthy, then the Grizz could do damage in the playoffs.

Memphis would ultimately be better off keeping Brooks and Anderson and seeing where this group goes after a promising playoff push last year.

As for the Cavs, they're fully in rebuilding mode. They have some talented young players to build around, such as rookie big man Evan Mobley, wing Isaac Okoro and guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. The talent is there for the Cavs to return to the playoffs someday, although the 2021-22 season may be too early for a postseason run as the team develops.

Cleveland could use some help on the wing, and Brooks and/or Anderson would help in that regard. At the same time, the Cavs could also stay put, work with the young talent they have and watch them grow together.

For now, the Cavs and Grizz have their sights set on the beginning of the 2021-22 season. They just so happen to be facing each other to start that campaign with a matchup in Memphis on Oct. 20.