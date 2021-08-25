Mets' Jacob deGrom to Ramp Up Rehab After MRI on Elbow Injury Looks 'Great'

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Mets finally received good news on Jacob deGrom's forearm injury.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, deGrom will start ramping up baseball activities after his latest MRI came back "great."

SNY posted video of deGrom playing catch at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon:

The four-time All-Star has been on the injured list since July 18 with tightness in his right forearm.

The Mets announced on July 30 that deGrom would be out until at least September because of a setback he suffered after throwing a bullpen session.

“I don’t know right now,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said at the time when asked if deGrom would contribute to the team again this season. “It’s uncertain.”

Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated reported last week that the Mets were "leaning towards" shutting deGrom down for the rest of the season because of his ongoing arm issues and their chances of making the playoffs slipping away.

It's unclear how long it will be before deGrom is able to appear in games again. The two-time National League Cy Young winner hasn't pitched since July 7 when he tossed seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Prior to his injury issues, deGrom was off to a historic start in 2021. He had a 1.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts and 40 hits allowed in 92 innings through 15 starts.

The Mets enter Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants with a 61-64 record. They trail the Atlanta Braves by 6.5 games for the top spot in the NL East and are seven games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the second wild-card spot.