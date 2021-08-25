Yadier Molina Says He Will Retire with Cardinals After 2022 MLB Season

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

One day after agreeing to a contract extension with the St. Louis Cardinals, Yadier Molina has confirmed that the 2022 season will be his last.

Speaking to reporters about his new deal, Molina was asked if he planned to retire after next season.

The Cardinals announced prior to Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers that Molina agreed to a one-year contract extension.

Molina also told reporters he "can't wait to put that red jacket on" in reference to being involved with the organization and working with young players after his playing career is over.

It seemed unlikely that Molina would ever play for another organization before hanging up his cleats.

The 39-year-old told the La Vida Baseball podcast in January when he was still a free agent that he would be fine with walking away from the game if it came to that.

“If God wants me to come back, then I'll come back," Molina said (h/t Corey Miller of KSDK). "And if not I will retire happy with my head held high."

The Cardinals eventually re-signed Molina to a one-year, $9 million deal. His latest extension will keep him in St. Louis for his 19th season in the big leagues.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Molina has spent his entire career with the Cardinals. He was a fourth-round pick by the franchise in the 2000 draft and made his MLB debut four years later.

The Puerto Rican is a 10-time All-Star selection. His nine career Gold Glove awards are the most among all active catchers and ranks third all-time, behind Ivan Rodriguez (13) and Johnny Bench (10).