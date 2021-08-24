Heisman Trophy Winner Herschel Walker Running for US Senate Seat in Georgia

Set Number: X163094 TK1

Former Georgia Bulldogs star and NFL running back Herschel Walker is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia as a Republican, according to Stephen Fowler of NPR.

Per Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "a formal announcement is expected within days. He filed paperwork Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission establishing his candidacy, a move that came shortly after he registered to vote in Georgia."

Walker is an ally of former President Donald Trump, who has reportedly urged Walker to run for office and believes he would be "unstoppable" as a candidate.

"He told me he's going to, and I think he will," Trump said of Walker's running in June on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, via Fowler. "He's a great guy. He's a patriot. And he's a very loyal person. He's a very strong person. They love him in Georgia, I'll tell you."

Walker will be looking to supplant Democrat Raphael Warnock.

But Walker, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, presents question marks as a political candidate.

His wife, Julie Blanchard, is being investigated by the Georgia Secretary of State's office after allegedly voting in the state despite living in Texas, though she does have a home in Georgia. Walker also joined Trump in making false and baseless claims of voter fraud following the 2020 presidential election.

His ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, filed for divorce in 2001, citing "physically abusive and extremely threatening behavior" and secured a protective order against him in 2005. She said Walker once pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

Walker has publicly acknowledged issues with mental health in the past, saying he was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder.

There is also the question of whether Walker will be a more popular candidate than other Republicans, including Georgia agriculture commissioner Gary Black.

Then there's the matter of beating Warnock, whom Bluestein noted "has emerged as a fundraising powerhouse and national figure since defeating GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black U.S. senator in Georgia history."