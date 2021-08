Rare Kobe Bryant Photos to Be Sold as NFTs Benefitting Mamba & Mambacita Foundation

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Eight photographs of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be sold as non-fungible tokens (NFT) through an auction run by Cryptograph, and all proceeds from the sales will benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin relayed the news from Cryptograph co-founder Tommy Alastra and provided more information on the images, which can be found on Cryptograph's website:

"Bryant posed for the black-and-white images in his early 20s during a magazine shoot with photographer Davis Factor. The 1999 shoot took place at an abandoned warehouse in downtown L.A. In the photos, Bryant wears a variety of outfits as he preens for the camera."

The auction started at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday and will run until 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

Alastra said the auction opened on Aug. 24 because it is recognized as Kobe Dayβ€”for his jersey numbers (8 and 24)β€”and in honor of Bryant's birthday on Aug. 23.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020.

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a "positive impact for underserved athletes and women in sports."

"The foundation provides funding and sports programming for underserved athletes to enable participation in school and/or league sports that enrich socio-emotional and physical development," the foundation's website states.

"Kobe and Gigi's vision was to create a world where young women had equal opportunity to pursue their dreams through sports and life. The foundation honors their legacy by funding programs that support their vision."