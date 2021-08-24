Agent: Texans CEO Cal McNair Compared to Movie 'Tommy Boy' by People Within NFL

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Amid several puzzling roster moves over the past 18 months, Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair isn't held in high regard by some people within the NFL.

In a survey conducted by The Athletic's Ben Standig, one anonymous agent said "a lot of league folks" have compared McNair to the movie Tommy Boy.

The comment came in a poll in which 33 NFL-certified agents voted on a series of topics. Houston received the most votes (11) when asked which team had the worst offseason. No other team received more than three votes.

Things began to unravel for the Texans in March 2020 when DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for two draft picks and running back David Johnson.

Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports wrote at the time that the deal was "the worst trade I have ever seen in my entire life."

Laremy Tunsil, who the Texans acquired in 2019 as part of a deal that sent two first-round draft picks to the Miami Dolphins, signed a three-year contract extension in April 2020 that made him the highest-paid offensive tackle by average annual value ($22 million).

Bill O'Brien, who had been working as head coach and general manager, was fired in October after an 0-4 start. This means the Texans front office let him make the Hopkins trade despite apparently having him on a short leash when the 2020 season started.

The Texans have continued to do strange things this offseason. They let Will Fuller V leave as a free agent. They released J.J. Watt in February rather than attempt to get something back for him in a potential trade.

Deshaun Watson, who ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in January has requested a trade, is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. He is also subject to a possible suspension by the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy.

Given the uncertainty around Watson's status, the Texans signed veteran Tyrod Taylor and used their first pick in the 2021 draft (No. 67 overall) to select Stanford quarterback Davis Mills.

If you're unfamiliar with Tommy Boy, Chris Farley plays the inept son of the owner of an auto parts plant in Ohio. The movie follows his journey across the country in an attempt to save the business from being sold to a competitor and the factory being shut down.

Farley's character ends up being successful in his quest to save the business and the jobs of everyone who works at Callahan Auto Parts.

McNair and the Texans have a lot of work to do with this franchise if they want to get where things ended in Tommy Boy.